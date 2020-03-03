|
Theresa M. Simon
St. Francis - (nee Delfosse) Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Lynn. Loving mother of Patricia (Mark), Timothy, Julie (Chris), Laurie (Doug) and the late Michael. Proud grandmother of Donald (Jen), Gregory (Georgie), Michael (Charly) and Caitlin. Special great-grandmother of Juliet, Malachi and Olive. Further survived by 8 siblings, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Special thanks to the staff at Villa St. Francis for their loving care.
Visitation at the Max A. Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel on Sunday, March 15 from 1 - 3 PM. Memorial Service at 3 PM. Private burial at Last Home Cemetery, Germantown, WI.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 3 to Mar. 8, 2020