Wachholz, Theresa M. (Nee Merschdorf) Age 97, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Edgar, 1 brother and 5 sisters. Theresa is survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandchild as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019, from 10 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM at ST. VINCENT PALLOTTI CATHOLIC CHURCH 201 N. 76th Street, Milwaukee. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. To receive obit/directions text 1853026 to 414-301-6422.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 24, 2019
