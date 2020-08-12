Theresa Modjeska



Theresa Modjeska (Cherry) age 85 passed away peacefully in her home on August 8, 2020. Cherry has now joined her beloved husband Donald (Mud) Modjeska for eternity. Mother of four children, Sandy Franzen, Rick (Alicia), Larry (Debbie), and Dave Modjeska. Beloved grandmother of Becky Samuels, Joseph (Kim) Franzen, Lisa Franzen, April Modjeska (Mathew Hammes), Christina (Michael) Hennell, and Alissa Modjeska. Cherry survived by her five great grandchildren.



An avid vegetable gardener, Cherry spent many summers up north cultivating the best tomatoes and melons. She enjoyed deer hunting, Packer and Brewer games, reading and playing cards. She will be missed by all her friends and family.



No formal services will be held as requested by Cherry. Those desiring to express wishes of sympathy may contact her immediate family directly.









