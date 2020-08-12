1/
Theresa Modjeska
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa Modjeska

Theresa Modjeska (Cherry) age 85 passed away peacefully in her home on August 8, 2020. Cherry has now joined her beloved husband Donald (Mud) Modjeska for eternity. Mother of four children, Sandy Franzen, Rick (Alicia), Larry (Debbie), and Dave Modjeska. Beloved grandmother of Becky Samuels, Joseph (Kim) Franzen, Lisa Franzen, April Modjeska (Mathew Hammes), Christina (Michael) Hennell, and Alissa Modjeska. Cherry survived by her five great grandchildren.

An avid vegetable gardener, Cherry spent many summers up north cultivating the best tomatoes and melons. She enjoyed deer hunting, Packer and Brewer games, reading and playing cards. She will be missed by all her friends and family.

No formal services will be held as requested by Cherry. Those desiring to express wishes of sympathy may contact her immediate family directly.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved