Theresa "Terry" Repovsch
(nee Murray)
Born to Eternal Life October 6, 2019 at the age of 91.
Preceded in death by her husband, Walter.
Loving mother of Kristine (George) Nichols, Doreen (Paul) Katers and Betty(Brian) Ewald.
Proud grandma of Shelley, Nick, Jill, Christopher, Cortney and Brett. Also loved and remembered by 11 great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Wed Oct 16 at ST CATHERINE OF ALEXANDRIA, W359 N8512 Brown Street, Oconomowoc from 10am-12pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 12pm. Private burial Holy Cross.
