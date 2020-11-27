1/
Theresa "Tess" Schwemmer
Theresa "Tess" Schwemmer

Waterford - (Nee Spyros) Born to eternal life on November 24, 2020 at the age of 86. Loving wife of the late Willard. Loving mom of the late Kathy Schwemmer, Karen (Lee) Suwalski, Wendy (Mike) Moran and Kevin Schwemmer. Dearest grandma of Miquel (Chad) Schloerke, Lee Jr (Katharine) Suwalski, Shannon (M.J. Lulu) Moran, Robert (Allison) Moran, and Matthew (Demar) Moran. Great grandma of Evan, Ella, Kennedy, Aryana, Abraham, Hudson, Mason, Jaeden, Cora, Briggs and Watson. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her sisters and brothers. Special thanks to Walter Bohrer and family for their friendship and support.

Visitation on Monday, November 30, 2020 at SAINT PAULS EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, S66 W14325 Janesville Road, Muskego from 10-11am with the Funeral Service at 11am. Interment to follow in the Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Church appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
SAINT PAULS EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH
NOV
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
SAINT PAULS EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH
