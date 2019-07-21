Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:45 PM
OAK CREEK ASSEMBLY OF GOD
7311 S. 13th Street
Oak Creek, WI
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
OAK CREEK ASSEMBLY OF GOD
7311 S. 13th Street
Oak Creek, WI
Theresa "Terri" Smikowski

Theresa "Terri" Smikowski Notice
Smikowski, Theresa "Terri" Born to Eternal Life July 12, 2019 at the age of 83 years. Beloved wife of the late Walter Smikowski. Loving mother of Mark (Linda), the late Larry, Steve (Charlene) and Kirk (Shannon) Smikowski. Dear grandmother of Anthony, Angela (Ricardo) Rios, Brandon and Victoria. Great grandmother of Alexis, Amani and Angelysa. Further survived by other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held at OAK CREEK ASSEMBLY OF GOD (7311 S. 13th Street, Oak Creek, WI) on Tuesday July 23, 2019 from 5 - 6:45 PM with the funeral service to begin at 7 PM. Private Entombment Arlington Park Cemetery. Terri showed Great Danes and was a dog groomer. Terri and Wally had many ministries including catering and serving at many events. She used her talents to serve Jesus and others.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2019
