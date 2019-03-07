Services
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI 53228
(414) 281-5533
Smolic, Theresa (Nee Wenzel) Born to Eternal Life on Monday March 4, 2019 at the age of 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Josef. Loving mom of Erika (Ken) Gardner, Joe (Loretta), Tom (Anneliese) and Mary Ann (Dan) Sulik. Dear Oma/Grandma of Brian (Shannon), Kimberly, Karen (Ryan), Joshua (Olya), Lucas, Marcus (Charles), Lauren, Hans (fiancee Karyn), Dan (Katie), Matthew, Stephanie, Kathryn (Thomas) and Tim. Great grandma of Harlynn. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her sister Elizabeth Dekorsi. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 9th at ST. ANNE'S SALVATORIAN CAMPUS, 3800 N. 92nd Street from 9-11AM with the Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Private family interment St. Louis Catholic Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Anne's Salvatorian Campus or St. Louis Catholic Church appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 7, 2019
