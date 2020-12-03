Theresa Victoria Lange
Theresa Victoria Lange, born September 26, 1933 in Milwaukee, WI to Marion and Julia Kondrakiewicz, moved on to eternal peace on November 29, 2020 at 87 years old. She is now with Marion, Julia and her daughter Patricia, and without a doubt enjoying the reunion.
Theresa was married to Calvin Arnold Lange for an amazing 65+ years. They had four wonderful children: Barbara Wagner, Patricia Lange, John Lange (Leslie) and Jerome Lange. She also had three cherished grandchildren: Mark Jr Wagner (Roberta), Jenna Lange and Sierra Lange who brought her much joy and happiness in the later part of her life. She was so very pleased to be able to see Jenna and Sierra grow up into adulthood and enjoyed their long-standing contest on who, grandchild or grandparent, could say "Luv U First" before the other, anytime they met or talked! She was extremely affectionate and a big fan of hugs and kisses!
Theresa graduated from Pulaski High School in 1952 and ironically all her children also attended Pulaski. In fact, her children ended up having one of her teachers, Mr. Max.
Theresa had two siblings and numerous nieces and nephews; Mary Ann Gibas (Kathy, Lorraine, David and Michael) and Thomas Kondrakiewicz (Joanne and Lori).
Theresa cherished family get-togethers/events and loved playing family Yahtzee, anything of Polish heritage, and dancing…especially to the Polka! She was extremely proud of her Polish Heritage! She also loved being outside planting gardens and flowers and had a true green thumb. Any weed would need to be pulled out immediately, and all flowers and vegetables would get daily watering. She knitted and crocheted, and created many large afghan blankets to show for her efforts, most of which she gave away or donated to charity.
Theresa was a homemaker her whole life, yet still worked full and part time jobs outside the home, most notably at Dr. E.J. Banach's medical office on 14th and Oklahoma as the receptionist and numerous years at St. Luke's Aurora as a dietary typist.
Theresa had and will continue to have a very strong relationship with her Catholic Faith. She especially loved the Rosary and watched it every day on TV.
She had emphysema and serious COPD in the later years of her life and became a stanch opponent of smoking cigarettes!
She will be cremated and reside alongside her daughter Patricia at St. Adalbert's Cemetery. Location M68, Crypt 109, Tier H.
Her funeral service to be at St. Charles Borromeo, 3100 West Parnell, on December 11th at 11am, visitation at 10:30.
Her wish is that any donations go to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.