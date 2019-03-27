|
|
Briska, Therese A. (Nee Prondzinski) Joined her husband, Louis, on Friday, March 22, 2019, age 87. Devoted Mother of Lou (Tina) and Jim (Sue) Briska. Warmhearted Grandmother of Jonathon, William, Thomas, Brady and Corey. Preceded in death by her parents Felix and Agnes and brother, Bob Pronzinski. Therese was a long time member of St. Margaret Mary Parish. Visitation will be held at ST. MARGARET MARY PARISH; 3970 N. 92nd St, Milwaukee, on Saturday, March 30, 2019, 9:30AM-10:45AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Burial to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019