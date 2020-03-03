Services
Schramka Funeral Home
13220 W Capitol Dr
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 432-8100
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Wisconsin Memorial Park, Chapel of the Chimes, Main building
13235 W. Capital Dr
Brookfield, WI
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Wisconsin Memorial Park, Chapel of the Chimes, Main building
13235 W. Capital Dr
Brookfield, WI
Therese Ann (Hickey) Baker


1928 - 2020
Therese Ann (Hickey) Baker Notice
Therese Ann Baker (nee Hickey)

Brookfield - Born into Eternal Life on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at age 91. She was surrounded by the love of her family and friends during her final days. Therese was born in Mount Pleasant, Michigan on May 30, 1928. Surviving are her children, Patrick, Mark (Barb), Mike (Evelyn), Jeff (Sue), Dan (Patricia) and Laura (Todd) Precour; 12 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and cherished lifelong friend, Lynn Eagan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy, brother, Bill (Eileen) Hickey, and sisters, Mary Jane (Lee) Macintosh, Donna (Patrick) Popma, and Jacqueline (Clarence) Gruss.

Therese will be remembered for her love of life, caring nature and sense of humor. She was proud of her Irish Heritage, enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers, and was always up for playing cards.

The family will have a celebration of life on Friday, March 6th. Visitation is from 1:30pm until the funeral service at 2:00pm at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Chapel of the Chimes, Main building, 13235 W. Capital Dr., Brookfield. The family asks that memorial donations be made to the Wisconsin

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
