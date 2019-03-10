Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Resources
More Obituaries for Therese Binder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Therese M. Binder

Notice Condolences Flowers

Therese M. Binder Notice
Binder, Therese M. (Nee Rewolinski) Age 93, of New Berlin, was Born to Eternal Life on Friday, March 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph "Stan". Dear mother of Marie (Ken) Lees, Pat (Steve) Cochran, Paul (Gail), Mark, Jeanne (George) Przeracki, Jim (Terri) and Phil (Debbie). Proud grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren with 2 on the way. Dear sister of Gerald (Barbara) Rewolinski. Sister-in-law of Kathleen Robl and John (Lynn). Endearing friend of Meta and Bernice. Also remembered by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A heartfelt thank you to the staff of Heritage at Deer Creek. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 12, at HOLY APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 16000 W. National Ave., New Berlin, from 9:30 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Entombment at St. Adalbert's Cemetery. To receive this obit/directions, text 1838207 to 414-301-6422
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now