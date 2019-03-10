|
Binder, Therese M. (Nee Rewolinski) Age 93, of New Berlin, was Born to Eternal Life on Friday, March 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph "Stan". Dear mother of Marie (Ken) Lees, Pat (Steve) Cochran, Paul (Gail), Mark, Jeanne (George) Przeracki, Jim (Terri) and Phil (Debbie). Proud grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren with 2 on the way. Dear sister of Gerald (Barbara) Rewolinski. Sister-in-law of Kathleen Robl and John (Lynn). Endearing friend of Meta and Bernice. Also remembered by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A heartfelt thank you to the staff of Heritage at Deer Creek. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 12, at HOLY APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 16000 W. National Ave., New Berlin, from 9:30 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Entombment at St. Adalbert's Cemetery. To receive this obit/directions, text 1838207 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019