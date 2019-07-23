Resources
Richardson, Therese M. Found peace on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the age of 54 and is now in the arms of her mother, Geraldine. Daughter of Bruce Richardson. Loving sister of Mary Sue "Susie" (Mark) Tepp, Julie (Michael) Schneider, and Daniel (Jen) Richardson. Proud aunt of Evan, Caroline, Calvin, Owen, Noah, and Emma. Also survived by loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. A memorial visitation will be held on July 24, from 9:30AM - 10:30AM at Holy Family Parish (4825 N. Wildwood Ave, Whitefish Bay, WI 53217), with a memorial mass to follow at 10:30 am.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 23, 2019
