Stelter, Therese M. passed away on February 20, 2019 at the age of 77 years. Loving sister of the late Robert (Marni), Tom, and Carol Ann (Joseph). Sister-in-law of Claudia. Proud aunt of Beth Ann, Mary Jo, Laura Lee, Jill, Todd, Steve, and Sue. Further survived by great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives, and friends. Visitation will be at Divine Mercy Catholic Church (800 Marquette Ave., So. Milw.) on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 10:00AM-11:00AM. Funeral mass will be at church on Friday at 11:00AM. Memorials to Sisters of St. Francis of Assis (3221 S. Lake Dr., St. Francis) or Divine Mercy in Therese's name are greatly appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019