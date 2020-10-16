1/
Therese Marie "Tracy" Burger
Therese "Tracy" Marie Burger

Muskego - (Nee Buchner) Passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 at the age of 58. The youngest child of the late Richard and Germaine (Tyson) Buchner. Beloved wife of Gregory Burger. Loving mother of Spenser Burger. A graduate of Greendale High School, MATC, and UW-Milwaukee. Founder of Trace Elements+Design and Resources, LLC. In addition to her husband and son, she is survived by four sisters, a brother, nieces, nephews, and many relatives and friends. A memorial will be held at a later date. For additional information please see the Hartson Funeral Home website.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
