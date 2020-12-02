1/1
Theresia "Resi" Klesz-Leinbeck
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresia "Resi" Klesz-Leinbeck

Germantown - Born to eternal life November 30, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Mathias Klesz for 39 years and John Leinbeck for 18 years, loving and devoted mom of the late Nicholas (Nancy), Anemaria (Robert) Leidolf and Lilly (Marcelino) Iniguez and cherished grandma of Ed (Karen), Clint (Jodi), Denise (Dan), Brian (Kristen), Nicole, Michelle (Rikk) and Miguel and proud great-grandma "Oma" of Antonio, Hunter, Madelyn, Hannah, Nicholas, Layla, Logan, Nolan, Nicholas and Olivia. Further survived by her niece Genevieve Hack, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her sister Anna Hack.

Theresia was a member of the Schwabenhof and loved cooking, baking, sewing and gardening. She retired from Briggs and Stratton in 1989.

Visitation at ST. ANTHONY CATHOLIC CHURCH, N74W13604 Appleton Ave, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051, Monday, December 7 from 11:30 AM until Mass of Christian Burial is celebrated at 1:30 PM. Private entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to a charity of your choice.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved