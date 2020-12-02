Theresia "Resi" Klesz-Leinbeck
Germantown - Born to eternal life November 30, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Mathias Klesz for 39 years and John Leinbeck for 18 years, loving and devoted mom of the late Nicholas (Nancy), Anemaria (Robert) Leidolf and Lilly (Marcelino) Iniguez and cherished grandma of Ed (Karen), Clint (Jodi), Denise (Dan), Brian (Kristen), Nicole, Michelle (Rikk) and Miguel and proud great-grandma "Oma" of Antonio, Hunter, Madelyn, Hannah, Nicholas, Layla, Logan, Nolan, Nicholas and Olivia. Further survived by her niece Genevieve Hack, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her sister Anna Hack.
Theresia was a member of the Schwabenhof and loved cooking, baking, sewing and gardening. She retired from Briggs and Stratton in 1989.
Visitation at ST. ANTHONY CATHOLIC CHURCH, N74W13604 Appleton Ave, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051, Monday, December 7 from 11:30 AM until Mass of Christian Burial is celebrated at 1:30 PM. Private entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to a charity of your choice
