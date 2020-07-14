Thiery May Corte(nee Gratton) was called home to the Lord on July 13, 2020 at the age of 67, after a long, hard and couageous battle.She was a kind hearted soul who loved to smile. She was very creative and enjoyed making crafty gifts for her friends and family. Thiery took pride in her beautiful flower and vegetable gardens in the summer and also did stained glass and woodmaking projects. She also loved music and dancing and her view of Lake Michigan. She also served as Chaplain for Post 180 of the American Legion Auxillary in Bay View, WI.Thiery is survived by her husband of 31 years, Charles Cortte, and is preceeded in death by Dennis Buege. Loving mother to Damian Buege, and grandmother to Damian, Jr., whom she adored immensly. Step mother of Daniel (Sue) Cortte of Two Rivers , WI, grandmother to Matty and Zachary. Cherished sister of Timothy Gratton of Oxen Hill, MD, Daniel (Cathy) Ostrowski, Le Anne (Bruce) Kowalewski and Laurie (Jim) Selchert. Also survived by in-laws Myron Cortte (MN) and Marilyn (Tom) Johnson of Greenfield, WI. Thiery is also the Aunt to many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and is survived by countless cousins and friends.Thiery is also preceeded by her parents August and Virginia Ostrowski and in-laws Michael Cortte and Audrey Cortte.A Memorial Gathering for Thiery will be held Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 10AM to 11:30AM at THE FUNERAL HOME. Memorial Service to follow, at 11:30AM.We would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses, aides and staff at Autumn Lakes Rehab facility in Greenfield for their wonderful and kind care extended to Thiery.Rest in peace our loved one.. until we meet again.