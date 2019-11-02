Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 827-0659
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Barczewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas A. Barczewski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas A. Barczewski Notice
Born to Eternal Life October 30, 2019, age 68. Preceded in death by his beloved parents Harry and Frances. Loving brother of Maryellen (Richard) Von Haden, Lori Barczewski and Jennifer (Timothy) Ruesch. Cherished uncle of Andrew, Laurel and Kevin. Survived by cousins and friends. Special thanks to Nick Patrinos and the staff of AngelsGrace Hospice.
Visitation Tues. Nov. 5, 2019, at NORTH POINT COMMUNITY CHURCH, 400 W. Capitol Dr., Hartland WI, from 10 AM until time of Service at 11 AM. Private interment. In lieu of flowers memorial to NAMI of Greater Milwaukee or The Milwaukee Rescue Mission appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline