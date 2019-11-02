|
Born to Eternal Life October 30, 2019, age 68. Preceded in death by his beloved parents Harry and Frances. Loving brother of Maryellen (Richard) Von Haden, Lori Barczewski and Jennifer (Timothy) Ruesch. Cherished uncle of Andrew, Laurel and Kevin. Survived by cousins and friends. Special thanks to Nick Patrinos and the staff of AngelsGrace Hospice.
Visitation Tues. Nov. 5, 2019, at NORTH POINT COMMUNITY CHURCH, 400 W. Capitol Dr., Hartland WI, from 10 AM until time of Service at 11 AM. Private interment. In lieu of flowers memorial to NAMI of Greater Milwaukee or The Milwaukee Rescue Mission appreciated.
