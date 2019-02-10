|
|
Bartkus, Thomas A. Tom passed away peacefully Feb 3, 2019, age 78 after 8 year battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Ft Wayne, In Feb 16, 1940 to John & Laverne Bartkus. He will be sadly missed by Lynn the "Love of his Life" (he said) for 56 years. Tom was especially proud of his children, their spouses & grandchildren, all of them such "Great Citizens of the Earth". He will forever miss Allison & Scott Joffe, B rad & Angie Bartkus, Kelly & Mike Boeder. They are so grateful for time they had with him this year on thanksgiving & Christmas. He was an adoring Gramps & loved the precious time spent with his 8 grandchildren: Chase, Brett, Sophia, Alec, Frank, Carly, Grace, & Jake. They all loved his advice, humor, sharing of fish stories & having him at their sporting events. He is also survived by his brother Jack (Sue) , brother - in- law Dennis Zander (Karen), & so many cousins, nieces, nephews scattered all over the country. After a Catholic education in Ft Wayne Tom was activated during The Berlin Wall Crisis as a weatherman stationed in France (tough duty). He enjoyed traveling on days off & especially the wine tastings! Tom enjoyed his career as a Real Estate Mortgage Banker at U S Bank for 28 years then as an assistant to his dear friend, Rhody Megal in Real Estate Banking for Megal Development Corp.for 10 years before retiring. The Bartkus Family are so grateful to Horizon Hospice especially Stacy, his nurse, Lindsay his Social Worker, Cornell, his aide for the great care and to Lawlis Family Hospice, Mequon, for their tender care of Tom & our whole family. Tom enjoyed his retirement traveling, gardening with the bugs, his woodworking projects, tending his birds, road trips, trying lots of new restaurants, & President of Putzing. He was a Master Bird House Builder & Designer & wondered how he ever found the time to work!!!! A Special "Celebration of Life" honoring Tom's time on earth will be held at Zarletti's Mequon Restaurant , Sun. Mar. 3 for family, friends, co-workers, my Blessed Froedtert Caregivers Group, neighbors- plus all their children are very welcome! Call for time.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 10, 2019