Thomas A. Dinauer
New Berlin - May 8, 1925 - July 29, 2020
Thomas, age 95, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 29, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He is preceded in death by his wife Darcy (nee Christensen), son Michael, son-in- law Thomas Hughes (Jean), his brothers James (Betty), Charles (Nancy), Philip (Jan), Richard (Monica), sisters Marjorie Ziarek and Annette, brothers-in-law Allie Ziarek, Norman Hansen (Elaine) and Robert Swantz and sisters-in-law Lois Swantz and Thelma Christensen (Daniel Leroy).
He is survived by daughter-in-law Katherine, sons John, Timothy (Cheryl) and David (Tammy) and daughters Patricia Fojut (John), Deborah Look (Dale), Jean Hughes, Julie Frommholz (Michael) and Elizabeth Lampe (James).
His precious grandchildren are Christine Petsch (David), Victoria Hernandez (Juan), Emily Connor (Justin), Tessa Fojut (Jesse), Anne Ruiz (Jone), Andrew Look (Becka), Nicholas Look, Jacob Dinauer (Monica), Jesse Dinauer, Sarah Eiles (Jeff), Reece Dinauer, Saul Dinauer and Beatrice Dinauer. He is further survived by 19 darling great grandchildren, sister-in-law Elaine Hansen and brother-in-law Daniel Leroy Christensen.
Tom is exceedingly proud of each of his children. Most recently of New Berlin, he and Darcy were always happy to have their family visit and enjoy their year-round lake home in Wautoma. Darcy and Tom enjoyed many winter driving trips to the Gulf of Mexico for golf and bird watching.
He was raised on a farm in Oak Creek, the son of the late Harry and Lillian Dinauer. He was a humble person who clearly remembered the struggle of the Depression days of his youth. He served as a navigator in the Air Corp during WWII in the Pacific Theater. He was a 1950 graduate of Marquette University, followed by a career in accounting. He retired from Extendicare in 1997.
Tom was an active member of the Catholic Church, serving as trustee, secretary, eucharistic minister and lector at parishes near his home. Tom thanks Jesus Christ for his lifelong support and spiritual comfort. Tom's family is forever grateful for his unconditional love and guidance.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, August, 17th, 2020 at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 800 Marquette Ave, South Milwaukee. The family will greet friends at the Church from 10:30 to 11:00 am followed by Mass at 11 a.m. A private burial will take place at St Joseph's Cemetery in Oak Creek.
Memorial contributions may be made to Divine Mercy Catholic Church, Alzheimer's Association
of Wisconsin, Lupus Foundation of America or the charity of your choice
.