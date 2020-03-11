|
|
Thomas A. Garcia
Peoria Heights, IL - Born November 10, 1949 and passed away March 5th, 2020 at age 70 in Peoria, Illinois. Beloved son of the late Luis and Ruth Garcia. Beloved partner of Virginia Lang, brother of Michael (Pat) Garcia, sister of Cindi (Kent) Fritz, and the late brother Charles (Mary) Garcia. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 21st, from 11:30am to 1pm at Heritage Funeral Homes (4800 S. 84th St. Greenfield) with a Funeral Service to follow at 1pm. Entombment to immediately follow at Forest Home Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020