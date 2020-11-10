1/
Thomas A. Hilgendorf
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas A. Hilgendorf

Mequon - Thomas A. Hilgendorf formerly of Mequon was called to his eternal home on 11-7-2020. He was 71. He is survived by his wife Pam, daughters Meagan (Christopher) Pinkston, and Madison, and granddaughter Allison. Also survived by mother Gloria, brother Robert and many relatives and friends. Preceded in death by father Norvin and brother William. Funeral services to be held at Steen funeral home in Ashland, Ky at 12:30 EST on 11-12-2020. Visitation from 10:30 to 12:30 EST.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
10:30 - 12:30 PM
Steen Funeral Home - Central Avenue Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Steen Funeral Home - Central Avenue Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Steen Funeral Home - Central Avenue Chapel
1501 Central Avenue
Ashland, KY 41101
(606) 324-4128
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Steen Funeral Home - Central Avenue Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved