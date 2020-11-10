Thomas A. Hilgendorf



Mequon - Thomas A. Hilgendorf formerly of Mequon was called to his eternal home on 11-7-2020. He was 71. He is survived by his wife Pam, daughters Meagan (Christopher) Pinkston, and Madison, and granddaughter Allison. Also survived by mother Gloria, brother Robert and many relatives and friends. Preceded in death by father Norvin and brother William. Funeral services to be held at Steen funeral home in Ashland, Ky at 12:30 EST on 11-12-2020. Visitation from 10:30 to 12:30 EST.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store