Greendale - Tom died November 29, 2020 at the age 78. Born in Des Moines, Iowa, he was the beloved husband of Nancy (nee Holt) for 57 years. Loving dad of Scott (Ann) and Beth Hoffman. Proud grandfather of Louisa, Anna and Nina Hoffman and Hakan and Sara Dabak. Dear brother of James Hoffman. Cherished nephew of Anne Bidne. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A graduate of the University of Iowa, Tom was a longtime employee of General Electric Medical Systems for decades. He was a world traveler, traveling to over 47 countries, Tom was inducted to United Million Mile Club. He served on the Wisconsin Export Council. An Eagle Scout, he was active in both scouting and coaching. Tom was a longtime member of St. Stephen the Martyr Lutheran Church in Greendale, serving on the church council for a number of years. He will be remembered for his travel stories, love of fishing with his son Scott in Canada, woodworking and hours spent playing any sport with his kids, neighbors and grand kids in the backyard.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to St. Stephen the Martyr Lutheran Church in Greendale and Milwaukee Public Radio. A remembrance service will be held in the Summer of 2021. A service will be live-streamed on the Max A. Sass & Sons website at 1 pm on December 18, 2020. For those who wish to view the livestream it will be viewable on the Tribute wall of Tom's obituary.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
