Thomas A. KuehneThomas A. Kuehne passed away in his home with his devoted and loving wife at his side on May 2, 2020 at the age of 87.Tom's family includes: Diane and Lee Doyle, Denise and Steve Montoya, Nicholas (Catherine) Doyle, Emily (David Baird) Doyle, Alana Montoya, Elliott Montoya and Thomas A. Doyle. He is preceded in death by his parents.Tom was born on October 24, 1932 to Arthur and Agnes (Miller) Kuehne, formerly of Oak Creek. He graduated from Agricultural School in Rochester. He married Mary Ellen (Farnham) Kuehn on November 10, 1990. Tom worked at Allen Bradley, founded The Tom Kuehne Landscaping and Incidentals Company in Oak Creek and later Parkway Sod Farm in Wind Lake.Tom was a gentleman and an adoring husband to Mary. He brought an incredible amount of happiness to his family and friends and will be dearly missed by all.Funeral Mass at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church will be private. Interment will be at the St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Cemetery in Waterford. Donations may be made in memory of Tom to St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.Services Entrusted to:Integrity Funeral Services262-514-4600