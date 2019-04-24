Resources
Laughlin, Thomas A. Raced into eternal life on April 2, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 50 years Lauralee Laughlin (Scharf). His two sons, James Laughlin (Melody) and David Laughlin. His three grandchildren. He sold the Midwest Racing News for several years. He was employed by Appleton Electric and Metro Milwaukee Auto Auction. A celebration of life will be on April 27, 2019 from 4-7 at Pat's Oak Manor in South Milwaukee, WI. In lieu of flowers donations to cover expenses would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019
