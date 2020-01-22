Resources
New Berlin - Passed away January 21, 2020, age 77 years. Beloved husband of Bridget for 50 years. Dear father of Tania (Anthony) Rome, Alan (Penny) and Angela (Nick) Jerman. Dear brother of Elaine Neville, Glenn (Janice), Terry, Shirley Burg, Betty Gutenberger, Beverly (Marsh) Kruger, Karen Finch and the late Dorothy Janicki and the late Mary Ann Kanter. Brother-in-law of Donald Kanter and the late Leo,Glenn, Robert, Wayne and Ted Sr. Also survived by grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Visitation Friday January 31, from 9:30 - 11:30 at HOLY APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 16000 W. National Ave., New Berlin, with Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM. Burial with military honors will follow at Holy Apostles Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 22 to Jan. 26, 2020
