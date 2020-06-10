Thomas A. MilhansMilwaukee - Left his wheelchair behind on Friday, May 29, 2020 just two weeks shy of his 100th birthday. Born June 12, 1920 in Gillett, Wisconsin, to Charles Milhans and Julia (nee Barta) Milhans, he was one of 11 siblings. His original given name was Adolph Thomas but was legally changed to Thomas Adolph during WWII. Tom retired from Pabst Brewing Co. and was a member of Brewery Workers Local 9. He had also belonged to the West Allis Senior Center where he enjoyed preforming and playing harmonica with the "Cool Cats Harmonicats" whenever he got the chance.In June 1948, Tom married Ruth (nee Kuhlow) Milhans whom he met while they were both working at the Pfister Hotel in downtown Milwaukee. She preceded him in death 7 years ago. Together they raised 5 children who survive them: Susan Milhans of Milwaukee, David (Bette) Milhans of West Allis, Dale (Elizabeth) Milhans of Milwaukee, Nancy (Kevin) Gawthorp of Milwaukee, and Lori (Robert) Van Gulick of Austin, TX.Also lovingly remembered by 9 grandchildren: Nathan (Chrissy) Milhans of Sherwood, WI, Jacob (Sarah) Milhans of Verona, WI, Jesse (Trisha) Milhans of DePere, WI, Micah (Jamie) Milhans of Oak Creek, WI, Ayna (Mike) Lienau of Madison, WI, Winston Milhans of Milwaukee, William Milhans of Crown Point, IN, Katie Van Gulick, and Jordan Van Gulick both of Austin, TX., and by 5 Great-granddaughters and 13 Great-grandsons. Tom is also survived by daughter, Nancy (Leonard) Reimer with whom he was reunited sixteen years ago. Further survivors include many nephews and nieces including his God-daughter, Joann (nee Bohn) Schmidt, and many in-laws who have stayed in touch and visited with him during his years at Luther Manor in Wauwatosa. Tom is also fondly remembered by friends at Saint Paul's Lutheran Church, Milwaukee, where he and Ruth volunteered with the food pantry ministry for many years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth, his parents, Charles and Julia, 4 sisters and 6 brothers including his twin brother, Albert, who died in 1988. Tom was the last surviving sibling.Dear Dad, Tom, Grandpa Woofie, we love you and miss you and we appreciate all you did for us! We, your children, are well aware that if it wasn't for Mom, we may have turned out spoiled rotten because you always tried to give us everything we wanted and more, even when it meant working 2 jobs.The family would like to thank the aids, the nurses, the hospice staff, and all who cared for Dad at Luther Manor Health Care Center over the last 9 years, especially Hillary who always knew how to make him smile.A memorial service will be planned for next year.