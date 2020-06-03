Thomas A. Musial
Thomas A. Musial

South Milwaukee - Found peace on May 29, 2020 at the age of 69. Loving son to Ed and Jean Musial. Dear brother to Jerry (Cindy), Paul (Shelly), Jane (Steve) Mast and Carol (Bill) Kadrich. Survived by nieces and nephews; Melanie (Efrain), Sarah, Anna, Catie, Julia, Taylor (Michael), Christian, Kelsey, Connor and great-nephew Jayden. Further survived by his godmother Betty Fox and friends especially Bryan Kysiak. Tom served in the Army during the Vietnam War from August 1970 to August 1971. He loved fishing and hunting along with many other sports. Memorial visitation at the funeral home on June 20 from 1 to 3 PM. Military honors to follow at 3 PM. Face masks are required during the visitation.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 3 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
JUN
20
Service
03:00 PM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
4147620154
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 2, 2020
Just a wonderful wonderful man. Remember his walhead license plate. And when he would say yowzer. So sorry for your loss.
Art Toniazzo
Friend
