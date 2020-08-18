1/
Thomas A. Nebel
1938 - 2020
Thomas A. Nebel

Milwaukee - It is with great sadness that the family of Thomas A. Nebel, 81, announce his passing on Monday, August 17, 2020 in the comfort of his home, following a brave battle with heart and kidney disease.

Tom was born in Milwaukee on November 7, 1938. He was married to Nancy (nee Bauer) on July 13, 1957. He and Nancy raised a loving and close knit family, built a successful home improvement business and enjoyed spending winters in Acapulco.

Married for 63 years, Nancy profoundly grieves his absence. "He was my husband, my partner, my friend, my everything. He was the only man who truly knew and loved the real me."

He was a cherished Dad who will always be remembered and sorely missed by his children, Sherrie (Jeffrey) Vohar, Steven Thomas (Cyndi) Nebel, Mark (Lisa) Nebel, and Maribeth (Daniel) Beller.

He was a beloved Bapa who was adored by his grandchildren, Anna (Robert Jr.) Hagner, Adam Vohar, the late Luke Nebel, Thomas Beller, Jeremiah Beller and great grandchildren, Bobby, Megan and Emily Hagner.

Tom is further survived by his sisters, Judy Ramlow and Kay Ruhe, nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends, both here and in Mexico. Tom is preceded in death by his brothers, David and Michael.

Per Tom's wishes there will be no visitation or funeral. A celebration of his life may take place at a later date.

Tom loved to walk on the beach in the morning and to relax in the sun all day, so we invite all who wish to honor him to spend some time in the sunshine and just remember the wonderful times and memories you shared with Tom.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 18 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
(414) 774-5010
