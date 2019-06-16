Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
Nowalis Sr., Thomas A. Age 73, Born to Eternal Life Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Born in Milwaukee May 23, 1946 to Clarence E. and Lorraine A. Nowalis. Preceded in death by his brothers Kenneth M. and Daniel P. Nowalis. Survived by his sons Thomas A. Jr. (Lisa) of New Berlin, Dean W. (Brittany) of Franklin, his brother Jon R. of Sun City West, AZ. Further survived by other relatives and friends. He was a graduate of Don Bosco High School and Marquette University. Tom was a life-long learner and also enjoyed long-distance running, cycling, and nurturing his Catholic faith. Family, friends, and others whose lives Tom touched are invited to Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W. Janesville Rd, Hales Corners, Thursday, June 20th. Visitation 2 PM to 3 PM, followed with a service at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center or The National Stuttering Association.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2019
