Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Psket
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas A. Psket

Notice Condolences Flowers

Thomas A. Psket Notice
Passed away June 17, 2019 at the age of 60 years. Preceded in death by his parents Benjamin and Rita Psket and brothers Ronald and Michael Psket. Loving brother of Kathleen (Richard) Senft, Joan (Mark) Milinovich, Ken Psket, Gene (Marilyn) Psket, Leone Psket, and Robert (Chris) Psket, Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Thomas grew up in Cudahy and graduated from South Milwaukee High School. He worked as a bicycle mechanic at Wheel & Sprocket. Special thanks to Al and Melissa for all their help. Private services to be held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline