Passed away June 17, 2019 at the age of 60 years. Preceded in death by his parents Benjamin and Rita Psket and brothers Ronald and Michael Psket. Loving brother of Kathleen (Richard) Senft, Joan (Mark) Milinovich, Ken Psket, Gene (Marilyn) Psket, Leone Psket, and Robert (Chris) Psket, Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Thomas grew up in Cudahy and graduated from South Milwaukee High School. He worked as a bicycle mechanic at Wheel & Sprocket. Special thanks to Al and Melissa for all their help. Private services to be held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 24, 2019