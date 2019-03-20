|
|
Stone, Thomas A. Of Juneau, WI passed away Saturday March 16, 2019 at the age of 62 years. He is survived by his loving wife Cindy (Weishar) Stone and his loving children, Clayton, Cari, Constance (David Pruitt) Stone and Cheri (Derrick) Love. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews' other relatives and friends. Visitation is Saturday March 23, 2019 from 10AM-1PM at the Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home, 150 W. Oak Grove Street, Juneau, WI. Funeral service will follow at the funeral home at 1PM. Private interment.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019