Thomas A. Zinke
Milwaukee - Thomas A. Zinke, Born to Eternal Life on January 26, 2020 at the age of 71. Loving adoring father of Danielle Andrea (nee Zinke) Shilts (Daniel). Devoted and caring significant other of Susan Ryan. Survived by his sister Mary White, "Uncle" Ray and his special "grandson" Bejoe. He is preceded in death by his parents Andrew and Marie Zinke. Thomas was the most loving, caring, generous person you could ever meet. Visitation at Witkowiak Funeral Home will be from 1-2:30pm on Thursday, February 6th, with a Service following at 3:00pm, 529 West Historic Mitchell Street.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020