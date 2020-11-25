Thomas Alan Jarchow
Germantown - Thomas Alan Jarchow, 85, of Wauwatosa, passed away peacefully at Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital, on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19 and COPD. He was born on January 21, 1935 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Alvin H and Libbie B Jarchow.
Tom discovered his passion for photography while attending Wauwatosa High School, photographing sporting events for the yearbook, and developing and printing photos at home. In later years, he continued to photograph many family vacations, and shared his love for photos, especially black & white, with his family.
He received his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from University of Wisconsin- Madison and over the years worked in various positions in the engineering field.
On April 11, 1959, Tom married Barbara Jan Kehr. His sense of adventure and love for travel took them on a three month European honeymoon where Tom & Barb purchased a Triumph TR-3 car and enjoyed touring the sights of the European countryside in England, France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Monaco, Switzerland, Germany, Luxembourg, and Austria.
Beginning in college, Tom joined the Hoofers Sailing Club at UW-Madison. Tom owned various sailboats on Lake Michigan and enjoyed sailing with family and friends on the weekends, making sure everyone aboard knew how to cleat a rope.
He was also an avid music lover, having been an active member of the church choir at First Congregational Church of Wauwatosa, as well as supporting the audio and recording needs for Fox River Congregational Church in Pewaukee. Tom always had jazz or classical music playing in their home.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara, daughters Juli Baumgartner (Keith) of Madison, Connie Siebenaller (Paul) of Germantown, grandchildren Ali Witmer (Andrew) of Oregon, WI, Ryan Baumgartner (Michael Martinez) of Madison, Nicholas Siebenaller, of Germantown, Rachel Siebenaller, of Germantown, Samantha Siebenaller, of College Station, TX, great grandson, Hudson Witmer, sister-in-law Betty Diamond of Ocean Springs, MS, niece Anne Middleton (Bobby) of Naples, FL, Lewis Diamond (Patti) of Ocean Springs, MS, and Shelley Diamond (Debbie) of Ocean Springs, MS.
Thank you to the doctors and nurses, especially granddaughter Rachel, who cared for him at the hospital and ICU. It was a blessing that Rachel worked at the Menomonee Falls hospital and could provide additional emotional support and care during this difficult time.
Interment will be at the Columbarium at Fox River Church, Pewaukee. The family has decided to postpone a celebration of life until late in December. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tom Jarchow Worship Music Memorial at Fox River Church, Pewaukee, N34W23575 Capitol Drive, Pewaukee, WI 53072. Please note: "Tom Jarchow Memorial" in the memo line. Donations can also be made electronically at www.foxriverchurch.org/foxriverchurch/giving
Acknowledgements will be sent for any donations made.