Thomas Allen Georg
1942 - 2020
Thomas Allen Georg

West Bend - Thomas Allen Georg, age 78, passed away peacefully onto Eternal Life to be with his parents on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the Samaritan Campus Health Center in West Bend, WI. He was born in Milwaukee, WI on March 19, 1942 and was preceded in death by his parents, Lee Sr. and Bernice (nee Guzikiewicz) Georg and cousin Barbara A. Georg.

Thomas is survived by his loving brother, Lee Jr (Joan) Georg, Indianapolis, IN; nieces Julia (Douglas)Langfeldt, Castle Rock, CO, Margaret (Brad) Beerbower, Fishers, IN and their children; Erika Langfeldt, Jacob Langfeldt, Megan Beerbower and Brian Beerbower.

A Memorial Service will be at 1:30 PM on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Dr. West Bend, WI 53095) with Pastor Steve Farina presiding. Private Interment was held at Washington County Memorial Park on July 22, 2020.

Memorials are appreciated to The Threshold Inc. memo: Senior Day Program

As Tom's brother, "I have never seen Him happier than these last 13 years that Tom has been lovingly cared for and by being a part of Larry and Mary Jo Millard's extended family".

The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. (262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Memorial service
01:30 PM
Phillip Funeral Home
