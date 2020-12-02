1/
Thomas Allen Gump
Thomas Allen Gump

Thomas found peace on November 24, 2020 at the age of 60 after a long struggle with Leukemia.

He will be dearly missed by his parents, Roy and Cecelia Gump of Waukesha and siblings Sandra (Steve) Ashley of Mequon, Vicki (Mohan) Nathan of Greendale and William Gump of Waukesha. Loved by nieces and nephews, Dave, Brooke, Anita, Alex and grand nieces Anna and Clara.

Tom was a graduate of Greendale High School in 1977. He has since been a resident of San Francisco and most recently of Santa Fe, New Mexico where he has been with his loving partner, Carolyn.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, 2020.
