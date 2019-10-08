|
|
Thomas Allen "Tom" Ruesch
Milwaukee - Age 72. Went home to Heaven on October 7th. Beloved husband of 43 years to Jean (nee Martinovich). Cherished father of Peter (Caryn) and Kristin (Alfonso) Bonilla. Loving grandfather of Carina, Audrey, Myles and Julian. Further survived by his brother Robert, sister Mary, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. After earning a master's degree in Journalism from Marquette University, Tom was a journalist for various publications for nearly 50 years. He loved gardening, sports, music and spending time with his family. He was a 16-year survivor of a heart transplant. A visitation will be held on Saturday October 19th at Holy Apostles Church, 16000 W National Ave, New Berlin, WI 53151, from 10 to 11 am followed by a memorial mass at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations made to Two Lives One Heart Foundation are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 12, 2019