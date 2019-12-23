|
Thomas Anthony Deinlein
Thomas was born in 1958 in Milwaukee to the late Aileen and Gerald Deinlein. His twin brother Robert and sisters Kathryn and Laura preceded him in death.
We know Thomas as "The Best Brother and Uncle in the World!" Thomas always shared his attention, strength and smarts before anyone even whispered a need. With great appreciation and love for his gentle manner and heart filled with kindness, we thank him for teaching us sincerity and compassion. Love always from John, Mary (James) Connelly, and Peter (Cindy) Deinlein; nieces Ashley (Adam) Kent, Frances (Aaron) White, Madeline (Saul) Verbera, and Brittany (Rick) Callies; and grand little joys Evan, Carson and Rickie Callies, and Henry and John White.
Thomas believed that Christmas is for children. Share the delight of the season by donating toys to children with wonder in their hearts. He'd be so content.
Thank you to Pam Crafton, his ProHealth Care Home Hospice nurse, for her enormous gifts. A private family service will be held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019