Thomas Arthur Desmond
Charlotte - Thomas Arthur Desmond, 80, of Charlotte, North Carolina passed away peacefully on his birthday, July 22, 2020 after a five year battle with cancer. Born Saturday, July 22, 1940 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, he was the son of the late Thomas Edward and Helen Wilmanns Desmond. Tom grew up in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin and graduated from Whitefish Bay High School. He also attended the University of Miami and Bradley University. Tom had the gift of gab which made him excel in his career in sales. Tom enjoyed spending time at the beach, working in his yard, and meeting new people - he never met a stranger. Tom always had a joke of the day that will be greatly missed.
Tom is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Virginia Dineen Desmond; and adoring children: Heather R. Desmond, Brett D. Desmond, and Erin D. Hoover and her husband, Brandon; devoted sister and best friend, Suzanne D. Barry and her husband, William; and many more nieces, nephews and life-long friends. He was the proud grandfather of: Avery Grace and Colin Thomas Hoover; the fun brother-in-law of: Mary Alice Dineen, Elizabeth D. Barrett and her husband, Barry, Margaret Sgarigila and her husband, Phil, Michael J. Dineen, Loretta D. Spantikow, Terese O. Sorensen, David V. Dineen and his wife, Monica, and Leslie D. Schwartz (sister-in-law).
In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by his brother, William Dean Desmond. He was the son-in-law of the late James M. and Agnes K. Dineen; and the brother-in-law to the late James E. Dineen, Connie D. Hoover, John K. Dineen, Sarah Jane Dineen, and Loretta's husband, Robert Spanitkow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, https://themmrf.org/
or to The Cathedral of St. Patrick, 1621 Dilworth Road East Charlotte, NC 28203, https://stpatricks.org/donate
.
Although you are no longer with us, we know you are surrounded by loved ones in Glory and reunited with your precious dog, Wiggins.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.