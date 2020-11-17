Thomas Arvin Collins
Family and friends will gather both in person and online Friday, November 20 at 11:30 a.m. (CST) for a mass celebrating the life of Thomas Arvin Collins. Collins, a Milwaukee native, died suddenly September 4 at his home in Tempe, AZ. Born in Port Washington in 1946, Collins graduated from Rufus King High School in 1964, then attended the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, receiving a B.S. in Chemical Engineering in 1968. He was a copyboy for the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel during college. He later earned his MBA from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business. Collins began his career with Atlantic Richfield Corporation outside of Chicago. He later served as president of Las Vegas-based FCI Environmental, where he was responsible for all operations, capital market fundraising, and opened Asian markets for the company. He served as director of operations for Arizona's largest carwash equipment distributor, and led Phoenix-based startup firms serving environmental and retail gasoline customers. Collins was active in the community, serving as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Avery Coonley School in Downer's Grove, Il, the Old Trail School in Bath, OH, and the finance committee of Saint John Bosco in Phoenix. He was active in parish activities and Catholic education throughout his life. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patricia L. Collins (Procek) and his children, Thomas and Meredith of Tempe and Mesa, AZ, brothers and sisters Peggy Ward (Ed), Timothy Collins (Kathy), Jean Williams, and Bridget Holada, all of Milwaukee, sister and brother in law Cheryl Enzler (Dave), of Reno, NV, and Edward Procek, of Sheboygan, and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be broadcast on YouTube via the website of St. Mary's Parish in Chandler Arizona at https://stmarychandler.org/
. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in his name to the library of Seton Catholic Preparatory High School in Chandler, AZ, the Old Trail School, or a charity of their choice
.