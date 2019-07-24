Services
Thomas B. Reynolds

Reynolds, Thomas B. Found peace on July 22, 2019 at the age 84 years. Beloved husband of the late Doris and Jane. Loving father of Michael and Douglas. Dear brother of Nancy (David) Meyer and Terry (Lynn) Reynolds. Brother-in-law of Burton Holmes. Further survived by other relatives and friends. The family would like to give a special thank you to Dennis Phillips for the loving care given to Tom. Visitation on Friday, July 26, 2019 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 1200 St. Gabriel Way, Hubertus from 10 AM until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon. Burial to follow at Sunnyside Cemetery. Memorials to The appreciated. Tom was a Glendale Police Officer for 23 years, a US Army Reservist and enjoyed volunteering with Habitat for Humanity, CAP Fund and Pflag. Tom was also an active member of the church and enjoyed volunteering for different things.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 24, 2019
