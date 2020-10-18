1/1
Dr. Thomas Belson
1936 - 2020
Dr. Thomas Belson

Born to eternal life October 14, 2020 age 84 years. He was surrounded by his loving wife, Suzanne and daughter, Sarah (Mike) Happe.

Please join the family for a Mass of Christian Burial at ST. MARY'S VISITATION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1260 Church St., Elm Grove on Friday, October 23 at 10:45 AM. Please be at church to be seated between 10:00 AM and 10:45 AM. Military Honors will follow the Mass. Burial and committal at St. Mary's Visitation Cemetery.

Please see the Wednesday, October 21 paper or check Harder Funeral Home website for further details.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Service
10:00 - 10:45 AM
ST. MARY'S VISITATION CATHOLIC CHURCH
OCT
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:45 AM
ST. MARY'S VISITATION CATHOLIC CHURCH
Funeral services provided by
Harder Funeral Home
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
