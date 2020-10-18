Dr. Thomas BelsonBorn to eternal life October 14, 2020 age 84 years. He was surrounded by his loving wife, Suzanne and daughter, Sarah (Mike) Happe.Please join the family for a Mass of Christian Burial at ST. MARY'S VISITATION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1260 Church St., Elm Grove on Friday, October 23 at 10:45 AM. Please be at church to be seated between 10:00 AM and 10:45 AM. Military Honors will follow the Mass. Burial and committal at St. Mary's Visitation Cemetery.Please see the Wednesday, October 21 paper or check Harder Funeral Home website for further details.