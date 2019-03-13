Services
Sauls Funeral Home
90 Simmonsville Road
Bluffton, SC 29910
(843)815-5535
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Birdsall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Birdsall

Notice Condolences Gallery Flowers

Thomas Birdsall Notice
Birdsall, Thomas Thomas Charles Birdsall, Age 83 - Went home to the Lord on March 8, 2019 surrounded by the love of his family. Tom was bigger than life and those who knew him, all loved him dearly. His successes were earned and his love and respect for others was genuine. His love of his Family, Friends, and Country will carry on for generations to come. Tom built a thriving Commercial Real Estate Firm, Thomas Birdsall and Associates in Milwaukee prior to his retirement. He is survived by his wife, Gail Birdsall and his children Bridget, Kathleen, John, Michael (Deceased), David (Maryanne), Chris (Kim). His wonderful Grandchildren William, Patrick, Andrew, Ava, Quinn, Jack, Alex, Isabelle, Samantha, Zachary, Joseph, and Alexandra. A Celebration of Life will be held on April 4th at Sauls Funeral Home -90 Simmonsville Road Bluffton, SC 29910. In lieu of Flowers, donations can be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital at
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now