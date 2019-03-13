|
|
Birdsall, Thomas Thomas Charles Birdsall, Age 83 - Went home to the Lord on March 8, 2019 surrounded by the love of his family. Tom was bigger than life and those who knew him, all loved him dearly. His successes were earned and his love and respect for others was genuine. His love of his Family, Friends, and Country will carry on for generations to come. Tom built a thriving Commercial Real Estate Firm, Thomas Birdsall and Associates in Milwaukee prior to his retirement. He is survived by his wife, Gail Birdsall and his children Bridget, Kathleen, John, Michael (Deceased), David (Maryanne), Chris (Kim). His wonderful Grandchildren William, Patrick, Andrew, Ava, Quinn, Jack, Alex, Isabelle, Samantha, Zachary, Joseph, and Alexandra. A Celebration of Life will be held on April 4th at Sauls Funeral Home -90 Simmonsville Road Bluffton, SC 29910. In lieu of Flowers, donations can be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital at
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019