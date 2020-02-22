|
Thomas "Tom" C. Horn
Lisbon - Passed away February 21, 2020 at the age of 78. Beloved husband of Kathy (nee McDonald), loving father of Kelly Brown and Patrick (Lisa) Horn and proud papa of Elizabeth, Valerie and Katie. Further survived by his brother and sister Martin Horn and Margaret (Mike) Cannestra and other dear relatives and friends.
Tom proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. He was a member of Operating Engineers Local 139 for 55 years and worked at F.J.A. Christiansen Roofing for 35 years where he was as a nationally certified crane operator. Tom was also a train enthusiast, a member and former president of the Milwaukee Topper Tall Club and a member of the Brown Deer Lions Club.
Visitation at ST. FRANCIS EPISCOPAL CHURCH, N84 W16525 Menomonee Ave, Menomonee Falls, WI, Saturday, March 7 from 9:00 AM until the time of funeral service at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. Francis Church or Stars and Stripes Honor Flight Menomonee Falls.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 22 to Mar. 1, 2020