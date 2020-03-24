|
Dr. Thomas C. Pagedas
Brookfield - Tom passed away on March 23, 2020 at age 86. Beloved husband of Elaine (nee Harmand). Loving father of Elizabeth (Gregory) Schmalbach, Michael (Olivia) Pagedas and Constance (Chris) Soves. Proud grandfather of Ariana Pagedas, Cassandra Pagedas, Andrew Soves, Eleni Soves and Constantine Soves. Dear brother of Dr. Anthony (Frances) Pagedas and Athena Pagedas. Brother-in-law of Dr. William (Kathleen) Harmand. Uncle of Dr. Constantine (Sofia) Pagedas, Stamatina (Michael) Riteris and Ian Harmand. He was also loved and will be missed by additional family, friends and colleagues.
Tom practiced orthopedic surgery at West Allis, St. Francis and St. Luke's hospitals. He was a member of Annunciation Church and several medical societies.
Due to current Public Health restrictions on crowd size, a private ceremony will be held for family only at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church with Rev. Dr. Ciprian Sas presiding. Interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Memorials appreciated to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church or the .
The family would like to thank Jayne Ziehm and the entire staff of Vesta Memory Care for their commitment, care and support of Tom and the entire family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2020