Thomas C. Schultz
Milwaukee - May 22, 2020, age 84.
Former co-owner of Schultz's Arcade. Loving husband of Carol Kay Schultz. Special brother-in-law of James and Sandy Kendziorski. Special uncle to Brent and Lisa Johnson. Further survived by other family and friends.
Private family services will be held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 22 to May 24, 2020.