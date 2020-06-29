Thomas C. SmilanichWhitefish Bay - Thomas C. Smilanich born September 1, 1939, entered eternal life peacefully on Saturday June 27, 2020 surrounded by his devoted family. Tom was a lifelong resident of Whitefish Bay and a kind and gentle spirit. He will be missed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas and Veronica, his sisters-in-law Sister Susan Staff S.D.S., and Kathy Staff. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Judy (nee Staff) and children Suzanne (Steve) Bartoletti, Thomas (Kelly) Smilanich and Timothy (Martha) Smilanich. He is further survived by his five grandchildren, Dr. Joseph and Maggie Baroletti, Dr. Matthew (Danielle) and Sarah Smilanich, and Diego Smilanich; his siblings, John Smilanich (Mary Ann), Barbara Bianconi (Dennis) and Ann Mehigan and his in-laws, John (Karen) Staff, Mary (Pat) Reardon, David (Kay) Staff, Robert (Anne) Staff, Bitsy Kniep, Rick Staff, Meg (Greg) Steger. Tom is further survived by nieces and nephews.Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday July 1, 2020 at 1:00PM at St. Monica Catholic Church, 5601 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Whitefish Bay, WI 53217. Private family interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu flowers, memorials may be made to Saint Monica's Church, in Tom's memory.