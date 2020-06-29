Thomas C. Smilanich
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas C. Smilanich

Whitefish Bay - Thomas C. Smilanich born September 1, 1939, entered eternal life peacefully on Saturday June 27, 2020 surrounded by his devoted family. Tom was a lifelong resident of Whitefish Bay and a kind and gentle spirit. He will be missed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas and Veronica, his sisters-in-law Sister Susan Staff S.D.S., and Kathy Staff. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Judy (nee Staff) and children Suzanne (Steve) Bartoletti, Thomas (Kelly) Smilanich and Timothy (Martha) Smilanich. He is further survived by his five grandchildren, Dr. Joseph and Maggie Baroletti, Dr. Matthew (Danielle) and Sarah Smilanich, and Diego Smilanich; his siblings, John Smilanich (Mary Ann), Barbara Bianconi (Dennis) and Ann Mehigan and his in-laws, John (Karen) Staff, Mary (Pat) Reardon, David (Kay) Staff, Robert (Anne) Staff, Bitsy Kniep, Rick Staff, Meg (Greg) Steger. Tom is further survived by nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday July 1, 2020 at 1:00PM at St. Monica Catholic Church, 5601 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Whitefish Bay, WI 53217. Private family interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu flowers, memorials may be made to Saint Monica's Church, in Tom's memory.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10280 N. Port Washington Rd.
Mequon, WI 53092
(262) 241-8085
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved