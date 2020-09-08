Thomas "Tom" Camillus Murphy
Unexpectedly passed away on September 3, 2020 at the age of 74. Beloved husband of Ann Murphy, Loving father of Kathleen (Christopher) Hickey, Ben (Chau) Murphy, and Suzanne (Brian Jorgenson) Murphy. Proud grandfather of Michael, Matthew and Meredith; Abigail; and Owen and Ula. Dear brother of Brid McGing; son-in-law of Jean Meyerhofer; brother-in-law of Ronda Murphy, Jean Pasley, Roger Meyerhofer, Bill Meyerhofer and Toni Meyerhofer. Preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Dora; and siblings, Eugene, Patrick, Dorothy and Gregory. Further survived by many other loving relatives and friends.
Born in Dublin, Ireland, Tom attended boarding school at Rockwell College, County Tipperary and attended and received his Bachelor Degree in Business from Trinity College Dublin. He went on to receive his Master's Degree from Drake University in Business Administration. He spent his career in finance for manufacturing companies and later, as a financial planner.
Tom celebrated life. Because he lost his brothers at an early age, he told Ann every morning how happy he was that he woke up that day and could spend another day with her.
He was always outrageous with a wonderful, wicked sense of humor. Tom was never more alive than when he was in Ireland enjoying the craic and banter with family, swapping stories, interrupting people, and talking over them. He always said "never let the truth get in the way of a good story."
Tom was happiest spending time with his beloved grandchildren, reveling in their first words, the first time they rolled over and first steps.
Tom spent 4 years in a Cistercian Monastery in Ireland, taking a vow of silence. His friends believe that, with his gift of gab, he has been making up for the silence ever since. But Tom was always very spiritual, reading Thomas Merton or meditating in the back garden with his eyes closed, listening to his mindfulness podcast.
He was a wonderful chef who believed anything worth eating could be made in a wok or had whipped cream on it. An avid music lover of every genre, he especially loved Leonard Cohen and Judy Collins, and the sadder and more depressing, the better.
Although Tom lived life to the fullest, he was never afraid of death, reading on the topic frequently and volunteering at hospice centers. He loved his many volunteer activities, and especially loved teaching a grandmother how to read at the Literacy Center so she could read to her grandchildren.
Tom celebrated over 20 years of sobriety and felt strongly that the AA community gave him a second chance at life. One friend said "Tom was so good at listening to people, never judging, never critiquing, never writing people off. Just a fine man who accepted people for who they are."
Tom will be greatly missed by many.
There will be a private family service Saturday, September 12th at 11 am; however live streaming will be available for family and friends. To view the service, please visit Tom's obituary at www.feerickfuneralhome.com
where a streaming link will be provided. When travel conditions are safer, a Celebration of Tom's life will be held for all family and friends.
Memorials in Tom's name can be made to Literacy Services of Milwaukee, 555 N. Plankinton Ave., Milwaukee WI 53203, www.literacyservices.org
; and the Alano Foundation in support of the Milwaukee Alano Club, 1521 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee WI 53202, www.mkealanoclub.org
.