Miller, Thomas Campion Thomas Campion Miller, an accomplished architect whose love of travel and passion for historic structures took him around the world, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019, while working in Jackson, WY. His sudden and unexpected death is an enormous loss to his family and friends, who will remember Tom for his intellect, work ethic, quick wit and humble nature. Asked for business advice in a 2016 magazine interview, Tom modestly turned to the words of Mark Twain: "All you need in this life is ignorance and confidence, and then success is sure." Tom was born September 23, 1967, in Chicago, IL. He graduated from Madison West High School in 1985 before earning an undergraduate degree in architecture from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1990, and his Master of Architecture from the Columbia University Graduate School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation in 1993. From there he embarked on an award-winning career in planning, development and historic preservation, leading the design and restoration of museums, art galleries, residential, and mixed-use projects throughout the country. Most recently, Tom served as a principal for architecture firm Kahler Slater, leading the company's multi-family housing and hospitality markets. Tom was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Miller. He is survived by his partner, Dana Ryan, with whom he was expecting a baby boy in July, and her son, Carter Mike; father Frederick H. Miller and his wife, Ellen; brother Steven, Dana Gallagher, and niece Imogen; brother Robert; and brother Brigham, his wife, Laurie, and niece Brynn and nephew Cole; and many dear friends. A memorial service and reception immediately following, will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at 3 p.m., at the Overture Center, 201 State St., Madison, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Tom can be made to the National Trust for Historic Preservation (savingplaces.org) and the Epilepsy Foundation (epilepsy.com).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 24, 2019